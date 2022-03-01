Mother, 1-year-old daughter killed in Brooklyn fire

The fire was reported at 6 Agate Court just before 10 a.m.
The 22-year-old woman and her 1-year-old daughter were trapped by the flames.
Both were later pronounced dead at Interfaith Hospital.
The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.
Few other details were released. This story will be updated.
