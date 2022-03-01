Mother, 1-year-old daughter killed in Brooklyn fire

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A mother and her daughter both died in a fire in their Brooklyn home on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at 6 Agate Court just before 10 a.m.

The 22-year-old woman and her 1-year-old daughter were trapped by the flames.

Both were later pronounced dead at Interfaith Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.

Few other details were released. This story will be updated.



ALSO READ | BMW plunges off Henry Hudson Parkway onto Amtrak train tracks, killing driver and passenger
EMBED More News Videos

A vehicle drove off the Henry Hudson Parkway and landed on the Amtrak tracks below, killing the driver and a passenger.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bedford stuyvesantbrooklynnew york citychild deathfatal firedeadly fire
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NJ drivers may soon be able to pump their own gas
Shootout with police ends in crash and arrest on Long Island
Kyiv TV tower hit, Ukraine's parliament says
High school senior gets more than $1M in scholarship offers
Zeldin the favorite as NY GOP meets to select candidate for governor
Ukrainian woman 39 weeks pregnant hides in bomb shelter
NYC grandmother's death being re-investigated as possible hate crime
Show More
AccuWeather: Not as cold
Man arrested after woman attacked with human feces in NYC
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood engaged!
More baby formula recalled as CDC investigation expands
Zelensky urges Biden to send strong message on Russia at SOTU speech
More TOP STORIES News