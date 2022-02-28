Traffic

BMW plunges off Henry Hudson Parkway onto Amtrak train tracks, killing driver and passenger

Vehicle plunges off Henry Hudson Pkwy. onto train tracks; two dead

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A black BMW traveling southbound on Henry Hudson Parkway in the vicinity of 183rd Street lost control, went over the barrier and landed on Amtrak train tracks below.

The car burst into flames.

One person was discovered dead in the car with severe burns.

A second person, a 39-year-old man, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.



Two southbound lanes of the parkway were closed as police investigated.

It was unclear how the crash would affect Amtrak Empire Line service to Albany and points in between and beyond.
