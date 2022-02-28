BMW plunges off Henry Hudson Parkway onto Amtrak train tracks, killing driver and passenger

The car burst into flames.
One person was discovered dead in the car with severe burns.
A second person, a 39-year-old man, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
Two southbound lanes of the parkway were closed as police investigated.
It was unclear how the crash would affect Amtrak Empire Line service to Albany and points in between and beyond.
