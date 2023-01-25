More than a dozen children suffer minor injuries in Queens fire

KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- At least a dozen children are being treated for injuries after a fire at a two-story home in Queens.

There was a report of a fire in the basement at the building on 147-07 72nd Drive 147th St.

The NYPD said the home had a day care on the first floor.

The FDNY said the blaze was under control by 2:45 p.m., but at least 14 children were taken to various hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and other evaluations.

Most of the injuries were said to be minor, but the FDNY said at least one person was being treated for serious injuries.

It is believed an E-bike in the basement started the fire.

Few other details were released.

