Fire raging at Long Island asphalt plant after tank explodes

It happened at Rason Asphalt on Spagnoli Road in Melville just before 1 p.m.
The plant reported a liquid asphalt tank exploded, with the fire threatening two additional tanks.
Emergency crews were at the scene trying to contain the fire.
Authorities said no injuries were reported in the explosion.
This is breaking news. Stay with abc7ny for the latest developments.
ALSO READ: Uber passenger pulls knife and gun after refusing to wear mask, slashes partition, and robs driver
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip