Fire raging at Long Island asphalt plant after tank explodes

MELVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- An explosion at an asphalt plant on Long Island sent thick dark smoke pluming into the sky Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at Rason Asphalt on Spagnoli Road in Melville just before 1 p.m.

The plant reported a liquid asphalt tank exploded, with the fire threatening two additional tanks.

Emergency crews were at the scene trying to contain the fire.

Authorities said no injuries were reported in the explosion.

This is breaking news. Stay with abc7ny for the latest developments.

