3 injured in fire at infirmary building at Rikers Island

RIKERS ISLAND (WABC) -- An inmate and two correction officers at Rikers Island were injured in a fire on Friday evening.

The blaze broke out on the second floor of a seven-story infirmary where nine inmates with medical conditions are housed.

The Department of Correction said there was heavy smoke.

It took 60 firefighters to put out the flames.

There was no word on how the fire started.

