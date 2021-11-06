3 injured in fire at infirmary building at Rikers Island

The blaze broke out on the second floor of a seven-story infirmary where nine inmates with medical conditions are housed.
The Department of Correction said there was heavy smoke.
It took 60 firefighters to put out the flames.
There was no word on how the fire started.
