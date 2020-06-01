Fire burns through strip mall in Allerton section of Bronx

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- Fire burned through a strip mall in the Allerton section of the Bronx Monday morning.
The fire broke out in the stores on Allerton Avenue just before 5:15 a.m.
It damaged a beauty supply store and a liquor store.
There was no immediate report of injuries.
----------
