Fire burns through strip mall in Allerton section of Bronx

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- Fire burned through a strip mall in the Allerton section of the Bronx Monday morning.

The fire broke out in the stores on Allerton Avenue just before 5:15 a.m.

It damaged a beauty supply store and a liquor store.

There was no immediate report of injuries.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxallertonbuilding firefire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoHo like a war zone after stores destroyed by looters, riots
Mayor de Blasio's daughter among 345 protesters arrested
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun make for comfortable afternoon
NYPD believes groups of agitators infiltrating NYC protests
Fires set, stores looted after 4th day of protests
Soccer player Sancho punished for Floyd tribute
Show More
Search for vandals who spray-painted St. Patrick's Cathedral
7-year-old boy killed by hit and run driver in Mastic
Mostly peaceful protest in Brooklyn day after more than 100 arrested
NJ officer praised for joining front line of George Floyd protest
George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests, asks for peace
More TOP STORIES News