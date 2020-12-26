Fire tears through Brooklyn catering company

Firefighters had to break through the windows to get inside Bassett Caterers in Sheepshead Bay on Avenue X.
Bassett Caterers has been around since 1962.
It took nearly 140 firefighters to douse the flames.
Two firefighters had to be treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
