Fire burns through multiple businesses in Inwood; no injuries reported

INWOOD, Upper Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire in Upper Manhattan damaged several businesses early Monday morning.

Authorities say the two-alarm fire burned through a bodega, beauty salon and dentist office on Academy Street in Inwood.

Crews arrived at the scene after 12:30 a.m. and put the flames out in an hour.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.

