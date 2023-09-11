Fire burns through multiple businesses in Inwood; no injuries reported

INWOOD, Upper Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire in Upper Manhattan damaged several businesses early Monday morning.
Authorities say the two-alarm fire burned through a bodega, beauty salon and dentist office on Academy Street in Inwood.
ALSO READ | Social Security check scam costs Queens man $25K
Crews arrived at the scene after 12:30 a.m. and put the flames out in an hour.
Officials say no injuries were reported.
The cause of this fire is under investigation.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.