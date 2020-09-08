Large fire damages commercial building in Wyandanch, Suffolk County

WYANDANCH, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a large fire at a commercial building in Wyandanch, Suffolk County.The fire broke out in the building on Lamar Street just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed flames burning through the roof of the building. A large tower of smoke from the blaze was visible miles away.The building houses a storage facility and an auto body shop.There were no immediate reports of injuries.----------