A Mount Vernon firefighter is under arrest after police say he impersonated a police officer and questioned a woman about a previous arrest.Michael Figueroa, 26, was arrested around midnight Monday after he allegedly entered a home on Clinton Avenue in New Rochelle while pretending to be a police officer.He reportedly told the woman in the home that he was a detective. Authorities say he had handcuffs, a holster and a block rod on his hip."The fire department of Mount Vernon operates with the highest integrity," the Mount Vernon fire commissioner said in a statement. "We are reviewing the incident in question. We will follow the established process and will take appropriate disciplinary action, if warranted."Figuero is charged with first-degree criminal impersonation.