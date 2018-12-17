Mount Vernon firefighter accused of impersonating police officer

Joe Torres reports on the Mount Vernon figherfighter accused of impersonating a police officer

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) --
A Mount Vernon firefighter is under arrest after police say he impersonated a police officer and questioned a woman about a previous arrest.

Michael Figueroa, 26, was arrested around midnight Monday after he allegedly entered a home on Clinton Avenue in New Rochelle while pretending to be a police officer.

He reportedly told the woman in the home that he was a detective. Authorities say he had handcuffs, a holster and a block rod on his hip.

"The fire department of Mount Vernon operates with the highest integrity," the Mount Vernon fire commissioner said in a statement. "We are reviewing the incident in question. We will follow the established process and will take appropriate disciplinary action, if warranted."

Figuero is charged with first-degree criminal impersonation.

