4 firefighters injured battling 4-alarm fire in Brooklyn Heights

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS (WABC) -- The FDNY says four firefighters were injured while battling a four-alarm fire in Brooklyn Heights.The fire started at 6:15 a.m. on Friday on the second floor of a building on Montague Street and quickly spread to the fifth floor.Flames could be seen raging out of all floors as the blaze extended to a neighboring building.Firefighters were venting the building from the roof and had made entry into the building.However, by 7 a.m. the roof of the building had partially collapsed and firefighters had to retreat.The fire continued to burn out of control after 7:30 a.m.Three firefighters were treated for burns. One had a neck injury.None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.The cause of the fire will be under investigation.----------