4 firefighters injured battling 4-alarm fire in Brooklyn Heights

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS (WABC) -- The FDNY says four firefighters were injured while battling a four-alarm fire in Brooklyn Heights.

The fire started at 6:15 a.m. on Friday on the second floor of a building on Montague Street and quickly spread to the fifth floor.

Flames could be seen raging out of all floors as the blaze extended to a neighboring building.



Firefighters were venting the building from the roof and had made entry into the building.

However, by 7 a.m. the roof of the building had partially collapsed and firefighters had to retreat.

The fire continued to burn out of control after 7:30 a.m.



Three firefighters were treated for burns. One had a neck injury.

None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

