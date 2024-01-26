Plainfield firefighter killed battling blaze in New Jersey

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A firefighter was killed while fighting a blaze in Plainfield, New Jersey, on Friday morning.

Officials with the city said that Marques Hudson succumbed to injuries he suffered during his response to a fire on Emerson Avenue.

"The Mayor, administration, and his colleagues in the fire department are all shocked and reeling from this horrific and tragic loss," city officials said in a statement.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

