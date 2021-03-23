Firefighter missing, another resident dead in massive fire at assisted living facility in Rockland County

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- One firefighter is missing after a fire burned through a Spring Valley assisted living facility, killing one resident, injuring several others and prompting dozens of middle-of-the-night rescues.

"We have numerous teams looking through the rubble" for the missing firefighter, said Rockland County Director of Fire and Emergency Services Chris Kear.

Flames broke out inside the Evergreen Court For Adults on Lafayette Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Between 20 and 25 residents were rescued by firefighters what they described as a "chaotic scene."

Ten were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One was later pronounced dead.

Raw video from the scene shows firefighters responding after flames broke out inside the Evergreen Court For Adults on Lafayette Street.



A portion of the building collapsed as firefighters battled the blaze.

The missing firefighter is believed to have been on the third floor, Kear said.

He rushed into the burning building to rescue residents. Officials believe he got lost and could not find his way out.

He was one of the first on the scene. He transmitted a mayday, but other firefighters were unable to rescue him.

First responders are searching for him and will be using a mini excavator to clear the rubble.

Two other firefighters were injured. One will be admitted at Westchester Medical Center and another was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center and released.



One of the firefighters appears to have suffered a medical condition, possibly a heart attack.

Many displaced residents were taken in buses to nearby facilities, where they are being cared for.

All residents have now been accounted for.


"We believe they are, but again we are double-checking, we are triple checking, to make sure," Kear said.

The fire was still not under control six hours later. Firefighters are still battling "a ton of hot spots" and have been struggling with water supply problems.

Officials were trying to account for all the residents after a massive fire burned through an assisted living facility in Spring Valley.



The building is a total loss.

Once the fire is out, K9 and other specialized units will search the fire debris for any possible victims.

The facility offers assisted living, nursing home facilities, and continuing care for older adults.

