Firefighters battle 4-alarm fire at Marcal Plant in Elmwood Park

EMBED </>More Videos

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at a building in Elmwood Park and quickly went to four alarms. (Photo courtesy @NJcocolarumbera via Twitter)

Eyewitness News
ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Firefighters are battling a fire at a paper manufacturing plant in Bergen County, New Jersey.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Marcal Plant on Market Street in Elmwood Park and quickly went to four alarms.

Black smoke could be seen from as far away as Route 80 in Hackensack.

Over 100 firefighters responded, but the strong wind and frigid temperatures are making their efforts more difficult.

So far there are no reports of injuries.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firebuilding fireElmwood ParkBergen County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex brings bitter cold, snow squall
NYPD: Retired correction officer shoots would-be car thief
Female teacher accused of having sex with student in NJ
Man pleads guilty to 8 murders, hiding bodies in planters
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Lawyer: Body cams show excessive force in NJ police shooting
51-year-old Orthodox man beaten in Brooklyn bias attack
Icy conditions as deep freeze descends on New York area
No footage yet showing 'Empire' actor being attacked
Show More
15 alleged gang members indicted in Bronx gun violence
17-year-old boy shot, killed in Yonkers
Longtime Brooklyn District Attorney Charles Hynes dies at 83
More News