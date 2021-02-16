Firefighters battling multi-alarm fire at commercial building in Newark

The fire broke out on Avenue A and Miller Street at around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The building on fire was in danger of collapse, and other structures were being threatened.
Firefighters were being hampered by lack of water pressure.
No injuries have been reported.
