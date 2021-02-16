Firefighters battling multi-alarm fire at commercial building in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a fire at a large commercial building in Newark's Ironbound District.

The fire broke out on Avenue A and Miller Street at around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The building on fire was in danger of collapse, and other structures were being threatened.

Firefighters were being hampered by lack of water pressure.

No injuries have been reported.

Related topics:
new jerseyessex countynewarkbuilding firefirefighters
More TOP STORIES News