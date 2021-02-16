Firefighters battling multi-alarm fire at commercial building in Newark

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10337246" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Television personality Chris Harrison announced Saturday that he is "stepping aside" from his role as host of "The Bachelor" franchise.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a fire at a large commercial building in Newark's Ironbound District.The fire broke out on Avenue A and Miller Street at around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.The building on fire was in danger of collapse, and other structures were being threatened.Firefighters were being hampered by lack of water pressure.No injuries have been reported.----------