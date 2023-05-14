2 firefighters injured while battling flames in Dyker Heights

Huge flames could be seen shooting out of the building on 12th Avenue near 85th Street in Dyker Heights.

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two FDNY firefighters were hurt while battling a fire in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Officials say firefighters were able to prevent flames from spreading to homes nearby after flames broke out at around 4:30 a.m.

Huge flames could be seen shooting out of the building on 12th Avenue near 85th Street in Dyker Heights.

The two firefighters who were hurt suffered minor injuries.

There is no word on what caused this fire.

