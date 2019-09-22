Firefighters battle fire at high-rise building in Times Square

The fire was reported at 7:38 a.m. at a 12-story building at 145 West 45th Street in Times Square.
The FDNY says the fire was placed under control about an hour later. Three people were injured.
It is a mixed commercial use building with residential apartments as well as a small hotel.
The fire apparenty emanated from the ductwork of a restaurant's kitchen.
#FDNY members are operating on scene of an all-hands fire at 145 West 45 St #Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/u1edcYC3ML— FDNY (@FDNY) September 22, 2019
Had to evacuate the #Hyatt Centric Hotel in #TimesSquare for a reported emergency in the area of the 25th floor. We could smell smoke from 8th floor as we walked the stairs down. pic.twitter.com/NDtPhQmJB6— Boyzell Hosey (@zellpic) September 22, 2019
