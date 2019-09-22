Firefighters battle fire at high-rise building in Times Square

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a fire Sunday morning at a building in Midtown Manhattan.

The fire was reported at 7:38 a.m. at a 12-story building at 145 West 45th Street in Times Square.

The FDNY says the fire was placed under control about an hour later. Three people were injured.

It is a mixed commercial use building with residential apartments as well as a small hotel.

The fire apparenty emanated from the ductwork of a restaurant's kitchen.




----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattanfire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn
Vigil held as search continues for missing New Jersey girl
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm for last full day of summer
Father, son die in fall from cliff at quarry in Connecticut
Subway riders evacuated after train derails in Queens
Police: Teenage bicyclist killed after being run over by truck in Queens
Judge rules 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Joe Giudice must remain behind bars
Show More
Mayor de Blasio returns to NYC, emcees San Gennaro Meatball Eating Contest
Police: Woman killed man in LI home, set fire to cover it up
'Storm Area 51' weekend winds down, 1 festival canceled
Resident of Connecticut dies from rare mosquito-borne disease
Surfer's close call with shark caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News