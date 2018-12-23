Firefighters, police rescue New Jersey priest from serious car crash

CeFaan Kim has the details from Bayonne.

By
BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A priest in New Jersey is recovering Sunday night after a serious car crash.

The accident happened Saturday morning on Avenue E in Bayonne. A firefighter saw the crash, and jumped into action to save the priest's life, with the help of a police officer nearby.

"As I made the left turn, I seen one vehicle smoking," said Firefighter Ed Skelly.

Skelly was in the right place at the right time.

"He was unresponsive and not breathing - as bad as you could get," adds Skelly.

Monsignor Francis Seymour, a local priest in his 70s, formerly of St. Henry's Cathedral, was unconscious inside one of the vehicles.

With the help of Bayonne Police Officers Edward Taveras and Michael Kucca, they performed CPR.

"And then we pulled him out. I had a defib in my vehicle, so I had to run back to my vehicle," said Officer Taveras.

"No matter how many years you're on the job, whether you're a police or firemen, it just kicked in," added Officer Kucca.

Monsignor Seymour is now recovering in the hospital.

"In a world - even our own nation that's hell-bent on tearing ourselves apart, I think this goes to show that when something happens, I think we all realize we all make a difference, and we can all come together as one."

