Society

First Responder Friday: Brick Township Officer Daniel Fogarty

By Eyewitness News
BRICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor Brick Township Police Officer Daniel Fogarty.

He was reunited with a Jersey Shore man he helped save back in October.

What a gift for 68-year-old Joe Holler and his wife to personally thank the first responder that performed CPR and defibrillation while Mr. Holler was having the kind of heart attack referred to as a widowmaker.

Thanks to the critical decision making of Officer Fogarty and EMT Brian Schwartz, this turned into a life-saving call to serve.
---

Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!

Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybrickheart attackpolice officerfirst responder friday
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 injured in Queens marking first homicide of New Year in NYC
Multiple vehicles crash on Major Deegan Expressway, 3 injured
1 dead in 4-alarm Yonkers apartment building fire
Cleanup underway after nearly empty 2021 ball drop in Times Square
Kirk Cameron hosts another maskless gathering in California
Powerball crowns 2021's 1st millionaire during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
AccuWeather: Turning colder before rain to start 2021
Show More
COVID Live Updates: Just 2.7M vaccinated, falls short of 20M goal
Newark police critically injure suspect in shooting
Teen charged, new video shows bikers attacking taxi in 2nd incident
Woman sexually assaulted, robbed in NYC home invasion: NYPD
Pharmacist accused of deliberately spoiling vaccine
More TOP STORIES News