First Responder Friday honors FDNY firefighter Juliane Leigh Forsyth

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's First Responder Friday we honor FDNY firefighter Juliane Leigh Forsyth.

She is a third-year FDNY member.

Forsyth is a fourth-generation FDNY and the 10th member of her family to join.

She is an accomplished artist and recently completed a mural in Staten Island just north of the Verrazano Bridge near Fort Wadsworth on Bay Street.

It's 1,000 square feet big.

Thank you to Forsyth and her entire family!



