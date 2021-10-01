First Responder Friday honors FDNY firefighter Juliane Leigh Forsyth

She is a third-year FDNY member.
Forsyth is a fourth-generation FDNY and the 10th member of her family to join.
She is an accomplished artist and recently completed a mural in Staten Island just north of the Verrazano Bridge near Fort Wadsworth on Bay Street.
It's 1,000 square feet big.
Thank you to Forsyth and her entire family!
