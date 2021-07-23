Society

First Responder Friday honors Paterson Fire Chief Mike Payne

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor Paterson, New Jersey Fire Captain Mike Payne.

He is an eight-year veteran of the fire department there.

He has just returned from 17 days of service at the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.

Captain Payne worked as part of New Jersey Task Force One.

The task force is a FEMA trained group of 80 elite first responders.

He also a volunteers as chief firefighter for the Packanack Lake fire company.



