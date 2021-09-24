First Responder Friday honors PAPD Sgt. Tom Guarnieri

Good luck to Sgt. Guarnieri and the PAPD Columbia Association Team taking part in Tunnel to Towers this Sunday.
A crisp fall morning is expected for the thousands of runners and walkers.
Sgt. Guarnieri is a legacy officer, his father a 9/11 hero!
A picture shows him in Islip Terrace on Long Island where Farmingdale Street is renamed Lawrence A. Guarneri Street in honor of Tom's father who passed from 9/11 related illness in November 2014.
Thirty-seven PAPD died on 9/11, and the number of deaths is now up to 56 as we continue to lose heroes from that day 20 years ago.
