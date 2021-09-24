Society

First Responder Friday honors PAPD Sgt. Tom Guarnieri

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News honors Port Authority Police Department Sgt. Tom Guarnieri this First Responder Friday.

Good luck to Sgt. Guarnieri and the PAPD Columbia Association Team taking part in Tunnel to Towers this Sunday.

A crisp fall morning is expected for the thousands of runners and walkers.

Sgt. Guarnieri is a legacy officer, his father a 9/11 hero!

A picture shows him in Islip Terrace on Long Island where Farmingdale Street is renamed Lawrence A. Guarneri Street in honor of Tom's father who passed from 9/11 related illness in November 2014.

Thirty-seven PAPD died on 9/11, and the number of deaths is now up to 56 as we continue to lose heroes from that day 20 years ago.



