First Responder Friday: Retired EMT Scott Cohen

BELLMORE, Nassau County (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday, we honor 48-old-retired EMT Scott Cohen of Bellmore.
He spent his career saving others and now he's a survivor because of someone else -COVID-19 plasma donor Abigail Park of Manhattan.
Cohen was in Northwell Health and his family petitioned for him to receive the plasma.
He's surviving COVID because of the treatment.
Thursday was National Organ Donor Enrollment Day.
You can help save a life with plasma, blood, bone marrow, organs, or whatever it is that we don't need anymore. Donate to help save a life.
