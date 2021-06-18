Society

First Responder Friday honors Assistant NYPD Chief Wilson Aramboles

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Congratulations to the newly promoted Assistant NYPD Chief Wilson Aramboles this First Responder Friday.

The New York Dominican Officer Association recognized Aramboles as the highest-ranking Dominican-born officer.

Nicknamed "Rambo," he's also been the commanding officer of Washington Heights' 33rd Precinct and was a drug enforcement officer in the neighboring 34th Precinct earlier in his 30-year career.

He also previously worked in the NYPD Emergency Services Unit.

Thank you for your service Chief Aramboles.



