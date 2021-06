First Responder Friday honors Assistant NYPD Chief Wilson Aramboles

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Congratulations to the newly promoted Assistant NYPD Chief Wilson Aramboles this First Responder Friday.The New York Dominican Officer Association recognized Aramboles as the highest-ranking Dominican-born officer.Nicknamed "Rambo," he's also been the commanding officer of Washington Heights' 33rd Precinct and was a drug enforcement officer in the neighboring 34th Precinct earlier in his 30-year career.He also previously worked in the NYPD Emergency Services Unit.Thank you for your service Chief Aramboles.Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook , on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday. You can also email us by filling out the form below.----------