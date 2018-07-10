First responders aid man suffering heart attack, help finish his yard work

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida man who suffered a heart attack is thanking first responders for not only saving his life, but for helping him finish his yard work. (Mark Rouco/Facebook)

ABC7.com staff
PASCO COUNTY, Florida --
A Florida man who suffered a heart attack is thanking first responders for not only saving his life, but for helping him finish the yard work the medical emergency interrupted.

Gene Work was laying sod in his front yard with Mark Rouco in Pasco County, Florida Saturday and trying to get the job done in time as a deadline from Work's homeowners association was approaching.

But the task was interrupted when Work suddenly had a heart attack.

While in the middle of his heart attack, Work told his wife, Melissa Work, to finish laying the sod. In a Facebook post, Melissa Work wrote, "It's ALL he kept asking about literally during a massive heart attack."

Work went to the hospital as Rouco stayed behind to finish laying the sod himself.

That's when Rouco saw a fire truck and an ambulance coming back to the home with firefighters and EMTs.

Rouco believed they had arrived to check on him, but much to his surprise, they came back to help finish laying the sod so it didn't die, knowing that Work would not be able to finish it in time.

Melissa Work wrote on Facebook:

"They came back!!! They saved his life, dropped him off and then cared enough to save our GRASS!!
They didn't know our HOA was going to fine us.
They didn't know that this guy's wife (Me) is about to fight for my own life during my bone marrow transplant next month.
They didn't know that my husband pawned his favorite gun to pay for the sod that he thought was going to die.
They didn't know all we have been through as a little family.
They simply saw someone in need, something in need and did this for us.
This wasn't in their job description.
We have no words. Just sobbing."




----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefightersheart attackemtfacebooku.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News