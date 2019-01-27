U.S. & WORLD

Florida Taco Bell evacuated after fisherman finds grenade, drives to restaurant before calling 911: Police

EMBED </>More Videos

A Taco Bell in Ocala, Florida, was temporarily evacuated Saturday after a magnet fisher found a grenade and drove to the restaurant before calling 911, according to local authorities. (Ocala Police Department)

OCALA, Fla. --
A Florida Taco Bell was temporarily evacuated after a man found a grenade and drove to the restaurant before alerting police.

The evacuation unfolded Saturday afternoon at the Taco Bell on E. Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, Florida, according to local authorities, who said the man found the grenade while magnet fishing in Ocklawaha. He then placed it into his trunk and made the trip northwest to Taco Bell before calling 911, police said.


The Marion County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to the scene and "removed the grenade without incident," Ocala police said. The bomb squad will dispose of the grenade, which was identified as an authentic World War II hand grenade.

The Taco Bell reopened shortly thereafter. No injuries were reported.

Authorities did not identify the fisher who found the grenade.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
taco bellu.s. & worldfloridabizarregrenadefishingbomb squad
U.S. & WORLD
Aide says Trump OK with second shutdown over border dispute
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform surprise 'Shallow' duet
Suspect arrested in Louisiana shooting that left 5 dead
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Suspect charged in Brooklyn beating streamed on Facebook Live
Shooting in Newark leaves 4 women wounded, 1 critically
Suspect arrested in Louisiana shooting that left 5 dead
Duke official steps down after encouraging students to speak English
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
20 dead in bomb attack at Sunday Mass in Philippine cathedral
Boy loses consciousness after ingesting mom's methadone on LI
12 immigrant workers at Trump NY golf course fired, lawyer says
Show More
Watch: Man clings to moving SUV in road rage incident
88-year-old woman killed when car rolls over her in Brooklyn
NYPD greeted by stolen dog during door knock at suspect's home
Aide says Trump OK with second shutdown over border dispute
NFL linebacker charged with attacking NYPD sergeant
More News