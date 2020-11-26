Five stabbed, two fatally, while leaving Long Island house party

It happened at 12:21 a.m. Thursday as people were leaving a house party on Lincoln Avenue and Hewes Street in Brentwood.
Video from the scene showed a helicopter circling the area as investigators on the ground searched the area.
ALSO READ: 85-year-old man robbed of $7 while walking down Bronx street
Third Precinct officers responded to multiple 911 calls.
Jesus Ramos-Perez, 28, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Rancel Montilla, 19, of the Bronx has also died from his injuries.
Three other men were hospitalized as well, for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
MORE NEWS: 5-year-old boy mauled by dogs in Jamaica gets new lease on life with surgery in New York City
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip