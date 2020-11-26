Five stabbed, two fatally, while leaving Long Island house party

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8161705" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An 85-year-old man was robbed while walking down the street in the Bronx.

BRENTWOOD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after five people were stabbed, two fatally, in Suffolk County.It happened at 12:21 a.m. Thursday as people were leaving a house party on Lincoln Avenue and Hewes Street in Brentwood.Video from the scene showed a helicopter circling the area as investigators on the ground searched the area.Third Precinct officers responded to multiple 911 calls.Jesus Ramos-Perez, 28, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Rancel Montilla, 19, of the Bronx has also died from his injuries.Three other men were hospitalized as well, for treatment of unspecified injuries.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------