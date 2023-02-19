Central Park Zoo stopping all efforts to recapture Flaco the escaped owl

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Flaco the escaped owl is going to remain a free bird.

The Central Park Zoo says it is stopping all efforts to recapture him.

Flaco, a Eurasian Eagle Owl has been out in the wild since the beginning of February when a vandal cut open his enclosure.

At first, the plan was to get Flaco back in captivity as soon as possible, but not even mating calls tempted him to return.

He has also been surprisingly good at learning to hunt for his own food.

