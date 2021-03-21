Flames shoot from windows of Manhattan building

By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire swept through a four-story building in Manhattan on Saturday.

Flames were shooting from the top floor windows of the building on West 3rd Street and LaGuardia Place in Greenwich Village around 7 p.m.

Sparks fell onto an outdoor dining structure down below.



Sixty firefighters responded to the scene and got the flames under control within minutes. No one was hurt.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Related topics:
greenwich villagenew york citymanhattanfire
