Fleet Week New York is set to return to the Big Apple in-person

By Eyewitness News
Fleet Week set to return to NYC for 1st time in 2 years

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Officials are expected to announce the return of Fleet Week to New York City.

Multiple ships and more than 2,000 sailors are set to visit the five boroughs between May 26 and May 30.

Fleet Week was held virtually the last two years because of the pandemic.

The week-long event will include public ship visitations and a variety of military demonstrations.



In 2019, about 103,000 people took tours of ships moored throughout the city or saw aircraft displays at various parks and schools.

