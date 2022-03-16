Fleet Week New York is set to return to the Big Apple in-person

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11652192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Home security video captured the alleged thief walking around an Allentown woman's car with a drill and a five-gallon bucket

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Officials are expected to announce the return of Fleet Week to New York City.Multiple ships and more than 2,000 sailors are set to visit the five boroughs between May 26 and May 30.Fleet Week was held virtually the last two years because of the pandemic.The week-long event will include public ship visitations and a variety of military demonstrations.In 2019, about 103,000 people took tours of ships moored throughout the city or saw aircraft displays at various parks and schools.----------