Flu cases rising with COVID too, health officials in NJ say

By
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Not only have COVID cases been rising in New Jersey, but also flu cases have also risen slightly since around St. Patrick's Day, but experts say most of those cases have been mild.

"The real important thing is we are not seeing an increase in hospitalization," Dr. Dan Varga of Hackensack University Medical Center said.

Doctors say protocols we've used in battling COVID such as masking, handwashing, and distancing have helped keep the spread of the flu virus at lower than usual levels throughout the entire season.

However mild flu and COVID cases may be, the two viruses should not be taken for granted. If you come down with symptoms, doctors say get tested.

"I do think there's value in finding out what you have, because the good news is that unlike other types of viruses, if you get the flu, there's good stuff to take to mitigate the severity of the flu. Same thing on the COVID side," Varga said.

The New Jersey Department of Health also encourages people to get a flu shot.

"As long as the virus is circulating, it still makes sense to get a flu shot," Dr. Edward lifshitz of the New Jersey Department of Health said.

Doctors remind us that we are not out of the woods ever with these viruses. Transmissions fluctuate with season and how well precautions are taken against spreading them.


