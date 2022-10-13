Flower sculptures in The Shops at Hudson Yards pay homage to influential women

Fleurs de Villes is a collection of 16 10-foot-tall mannequins decked out in flowers arranged by New York City florists. Kemberly Richardson has the story.

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Art and flower lovers will be dazzled by the unique sculptures on display at The Shops in Hudson Yards.

Fleurs de Villes is a collection of 16 10-foot-tall mannequins decked out in flowers arranged by New York City florists.

The mannequins pay homage to influential, remarkable women who excelled in their own fields like Billie Holiday, Frida Kahlo, Queen Elizabeth, Bette Midler, Vera Wang, and Serena Williams.

The series pays tribute to the women who have had a profound impact on the world and considered rule-breakers and trailblazers.

"Every detail is sourced from a different floral, to their own imagination and how they want to honor a woman in history," said Stacey Feder, Hudson Yards CMO.

One husband and wife team behind the floral sculptures has a shop in Queens.

Eyewitness News caught up with them as they spruced up their mannequin -- a stunningly beautiful Billie Holiday. It's a nod to her culture and theirs.

"We are both Latinos so we wanted it to be bright and cheerful and she was such an amazing artist," said florist Tangni Cortes.

Each mannequin has a unique QR code that links to a biography.

Visitors to The Shops will be able to see the display until October 16 and they can purchase bouquets inspired by the sculptures at the flower market on the 2nd floor.

The interactive event runs through the weekend and there are ballots online to vote for your favorite.

ALSO WATCH | Breakthroughs for Breast Cancer

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip