The 74-year-old victim was punched in the face and knocked to the ground. Officials say she was hit while passing the suspect, a random stranger, on the street. Anthony Carlo repor

Police release surveillance video of suspect who punched 74-year-old in Flushing

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police have released surveillance video of the man accused of beating an elderly woman in Queens.

Officials say the incident happened near 31st Drive and 140th Street on Wednesday afternoon. The attack happened in broad daylight in a quiet, residential neighborhood.

The 74-year-old victim was punched in the face and knocked to the ground. Officials say she was hit while passing the suspect, a random stranger, on the street.

The suspect was wearing khakis, a dark-colored bubble jacket, black sneakers, and a black surgical mask. Police say he is about 5'10 and 180 pounds.

The victim was treated for head and back injuries at the scene. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the assailant to give them a call.

ALSO READ | Top 7 ways to protect yourself from consumer fraud

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.