FOOD & DRINK

7 little known facts about the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

EMBED </>More Videos

Joey Chestnut, the world's top-ranked hot dog eater, weighs in for the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Kim Dillon
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
They go together...well....like hot dogs and mustard.

The Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest will be held tomorrow near the Coney Island boardwalk and thousands will turn out to watch the gastronomical event.

Here are a few things you might not have known about the contest:

-The contest started in 1916 when, according to lore, four immigrants held a hot dog eating competition at Nathan's to settle a score as to who was most patriotic.

-The competition has only been suspended for two years since its inception, both having to do with wars. In 1941, the protest was to the war in Europe, and in 1971 to protest the Vietnam war in the face of political unrest in the United States.

-The length of the contest has varied over the years between as little as three minutes, to up to twelve minutes. The time has been set at 10 minutes since 2008.

-The first women's hot dog eating contest was held at Coney Island in 2011. It's been held every year since.

-Condiments are permitted, but since that adds to the mess, they are rarely used. The hot dogs are cooled down to prevent mouth injury.

-A tie is decided with who can eat five hot dogs fastest.

-Defending champ Joey Chestnut, who ate 72 hot dogs last year, also holds 40 records in competitive consuming all kinds of foods. He says the only thing he won't eat--Kale!

Watch the competition on the Fourth of July at 10:50 a.m. ET on ESPN.
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the story of a mother and daughter who will be competing in the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhot dogshot dog eatingconey islandsummerConey IslandBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News