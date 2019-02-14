NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS

UES Ice Cream is an ice cream shop with a twist... a secret bar hidden in the back

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 3)

UES Ice Cream is an ice cream shop with a twist... a secret bar hidden in the back

We got the inside scoop at the neon ice-cream cone lighting up Second Avenue on the Upper East Side.

Emily Sowa and Heather Harkins
UPPER EAST SIDE (WABC) --
Looking for your next date night spot? UES Ice Cream is a must see.. but do you know how to "get in"?

A glowing neon ice cream cone marks the spot in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. A tiny, pink ice cream shop storefront with delicious, outsourced ice cream from Soco Creamery in Great Barrington, New York.

Many passerby's devour their frozen treats and walk out the door - but they're missing out...

Behind a wall of ice cream containers is a sweet twist - a speakeasy!

If you're 21 or older, you can ask the employee to enter with a secret phrase... if you get it right, you'll be instructed to find a switch - a light switch hidden in the wall.

Once you hit the switch, you can step back in time to a speakeasy bar inspired by the speakeasies of 1920's Prohibition.

Relax on a velvet couch by candlelight and sip on fancy cocktails, like 'The Girls Gossip' or 'Tea at the Carlyle'. All the cocktails are named after famed movies and shows.

Cortney Bond, the founder and owner, has instituted a strict dress code, banning athletic wear, hats and sneakers.

Try UES Ice Cream for your next date night... ask locals for the pass phrase!

Treat yo self with more mouth-watering, delicious Neighborhood Treats!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodneighborhood treatsoriginalsice creambarNew York CityManhattanNew YorkUpper East Side
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS
Some of the best tacos in NYC are hiding in Chelsea Market
'New Korean' style Spanish tapas restaurant in NYC has celebrities lining up
Nutella Cafe NYC is all the rage
Could you eat 12 pieces of sushi in 30 minutes?!
More neighborhood treats
FOOD & DRINK
Get desserts and more at Upper West Side's new Recolte Dessert Bar
North Fork Restaurant brings New American fare to The West Village
Are these trending New York City restaurants on your radar?
Spicy Moon brings Szechuan fare to The East Village
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
First look at fake gun that police say led to fatal friendly fire
Police identify teen victim in Bronx sidewalk stabbing
Suspect in NYPD death a 'career criminal' behind dangerous pranks
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
What's changed since the Parkland school shooting
AccuWeather: Sunny skies continue
Teens say man filmed them while shopping in NJ Target
Suspect wanted for attacking woman with bat in Wyandanch
Show More
Man caught driving with 53 license suspensions, police say
Retro TWA Hotel at JFK Airport begins taking reservations
Jussie Smollett: 'I am not weak'
7 On Your Side Investigates: The chaos of friendly fire shootings
Fire erupts in cabin of jet before takeoff at LaGuardia
More News