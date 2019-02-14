UPPER EAST SIDE (WABC) --Looking for your next date night spot? UES Ice Cream is a must see.. but do you know how to "get in"?
A glowing neon ice cream cone marks the spot in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. A tiny, pink ice cream shop storefront with delicious, outsourced ice cream from Soco Creamery in Great Barrington, New York.
Many passerby's devour their frozen treats and walk out the door - but they're missing out...
Behind a wall of ice cream containers is a sweet twist - a speakeasy!
If you're 21 or older, you can ask the employee to enter with a secret phrase... if you get it right, you'll be instructed to find a switch - a light switch hidden in the wall.
Once you hit the switch, you can step back in time to a speakeasy bar inspired by the speakeasies of 1920's Prohibition.
Relax on a velvet couch by candlelight and sip on fancy cocktails, like 'The Girls Gossip' or 'Tea at the Carlyle'. All the cocktails are named after famed movies and shows.
Cortney Bond, the founder and owner, has instituted a strict dress code, banning athletic wear, hats and sneakers.
Try UES Ice Cream for your next date night... ask locals for the pass phrase!
Treat yo self with more mouth-watering, delicious Neighborhood Treats!