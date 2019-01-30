FOOD & DRINK

Chick-fil-A offering heart-shaped box of chicken nuggets for Valentine's Day

Move over chocolate, Chick-fil-A knows the only way into anyone's heart is through chicken.

As part of their Valentine's Day promotion, the fast-food chain is offering heart-shaped trays of 30-count chicken nuggets or 10-count Chick-n-Minis.

The promotion started on Monday, January 21.

You'll have to check your local Chick-fil-A for availability.

More News