Move over chocolate, because Chick-fil-A knows the only way into anyone's heart is through chicken.
As part of their Valentine's Day promotion, the fast-food chain is offering heart-shaped trays of 30-count chicken nuggets or 10-count Chick-n-Minis.
The promotion started on Monday, January 21.
You'll have to check your local Chick-fil-A for availability.
