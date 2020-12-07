coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Dr. Fauci reveals to Cuomo the 2 NYC foods he misses most

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took a brief moment to share a laugh with special guest Dr. Anthony Fauci during Monday's COVID briefing.

At the end of the press briefing, Cuomo said he is having trouble figuring out what to send Fauci for Christmas and asked what food he misses most from NYC.

"You know governor, whenever I need some comfort food and I dream back on my days in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn, what comes to my mind are two things: a nice Nathan's hot dog and a really steaming pastrami sandwich," Fauci said.

Cuomo laughed at his response and asked about cannoli or meatballs.

"I don't want to overdo it, I don't want to overstay my welcome, but I'll take them all," Fauci said.

As the two continued to laugh, Cuomo promised it was done and continued to thank Fauci for everything he has done for the country.

