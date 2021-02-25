Famous steakhouse gets help from Madame Tussauds to fill empty seats

Peter Luger Steak House will have some additional guests, all while maintaining the state's COVID guidelines -- because they are made of wax.
The iconic steakhouse has teamed up with the world's greatest wax museum to fill empty seats with A-Listers and offer patrons an unforgettable dining experience.
As of Thursday, diners can toast with Jon Hamm at the bar, enjoy a moment of elegance with Audrey Hepburn, or share a laugh with Jimmy Fallon. Al Roker is also waiting to direct diners to the second floor.
"The restaurant industry is vital to New York City's economy, and it's been particularly hard hit this past year", said Vice President of Peter Luger, Daniel Turtel. "We're excited to welcome diners back indoors at 35%, and thought this would be a fun, safe way to fill some of the seats that need to remain empty as we continue to fight the pandemic. It has been wonderful working with the fabulous team at Madame Tussauds New York."
The New York City icons wax figures will remain at Peter Luger Steak House through Monday, March 1.
Madame Tussauds New York is also ready to welcome guests back to the red carpet. Star-studded safety measures have been introduced including timed and dated tickets, social distancing guidelines, contactless payment, enhanced cleaning, and employee health screenings.
Madame Tussauds New York is offering a special-priced $29.99 ticket specifically for "locals" looking to explore.
Local ticket eligibility is limited to residents of New Jersey, New York's five boroughs, Connecticut's Fairfield and New Haven counties.
