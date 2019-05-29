Here's how New York City students can get free meals this summer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More than a million New York City public school students have access to free meals during the school year, but when summer arrives, they are not forgotten.
Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza on Thursday announced the launch of the 2019 Summer Meals program, which provides free and nutritious breakfast and lunch options at approximately 1,200 sites across the city from June 27 to August 30.
The New York City Department of Education will expand outreach efforts at every public school to ensure families are aware of their closest Summer Meals sites before school ends on June 26.
All children ages 18 and under are eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch at sites across the city, including schools, parks, pools, libraries and food trucks in all five boroughs.
No identification or application is required, and meals are available Monday through Friday with breakfast served from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., and lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Select locations and trucks will also offer meals on Saturday and Sunday.
"Our focus on the health and well-being of young people continues throughout the summer months, and we want all New Yorkers to know that we provide free breakfast and lunch across the city," Carranza said. "These meals are available to anyone 18 and under, no identification or registration required. It's that simple."
For more information or to find a Summer Meals location near you:
--Check out the mobile app or visit the schools.nyc.gov/summermeals to access the daily menu and find a location near you.
--Call 311 or visit the 311 website: www.nyc.gov/311
--Visit the Share Our Strength website
--Text "nycmeals" or "comida" to 877-877
Carranzo said the DOE is starting community outreach early this year and will be providing every public school principal with specific information on Summer Meals sites before the end of the school year.
End-of-year school materials will be distributed in Summer Meals-branded envelopes to remind families of the program, and information will be made available in the 10 DOE languages.
Meal locations are available through the Office of Food and Nutrition Services website and mobile app in the 10 DOE languages, NYC 311 website and app, the New York State Education Department website and the Hunger Free America website.
This year's summer breakfast menu features whole grain bagels, cheese omelets and waffles, along with organic cereal and seasonal fresh fruit. The summer lunch menu features beef tacos, pizza and green garden salad. Daily menus and location details are available on the mobile app and website.
