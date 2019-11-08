Neighborhood Eats: Klom Klorm gives taste of Bangkok in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New Yorkers love their Thai food and one restaurant is giving the neighborhood a sampling of Bangkok in Bushwick.The owner of Klom Klorm on Wyckoff Avenue, Thawatchai Thadchan, has multiple restaurants, and when he opened his first location in Brooklyn, he decided that one wasn't enough.So he opened a café just steps away around the corner. It's the perfect place for something small, fresh and on the go.Thadchan has his hands in a number of restaurants across three boroughs, which is a nice accomplishment considering he never planned to own restaurants. But after five years of waiting tables while studying, he thought, why not.1/2 pound chicken, thinly sliced3/4 cup vegetable oil1/4 cup white onion, diced1/4 cup red bell pepper, diced1/2 cup water chestnuts1/2 cup button mushrooms sliced1/2 carrots sliced into rounds1/2 cup baby corn1/2 cup pineapple chunks1/4 cup cashews- sugar 2 tbsp- tamarind 2 tbsp- chili paste 1 tbsp- salt 1/4 teaspoon- oyster sauce 1 tbsp- soy sauce 1 tbspIn small bowl mix all sauce ingredients and set aside.Heat the oil in a wok or large skillet over medium heat. Add onions, peppers and chicken and cook 1-2 minutes. Add carrots, water chestnuts, mushrooms, baby corn and pineapple.Add the sauce, stir in for a minute or two and serve.Can be served in a carved out pineapple half.----------