Food & Drink

Redesigned Krispy Kreme shop reveals new menu items including ice cream, doughnut customization

CONCORD, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme is opening its first comprehensive shop redesign in more than 10 years.

The store opens Tuesday in Concord, North Carolina. It is the first of 45 new shops that Krispy Kreme will open in both new and existing markets across the country through 2020.



The resigned shop offers several new menu items including doughnut-infused ice cream available in both milkshakes and scoop sandwiches and the option for customers to customize the Original Glazed Doughnut.




New menu items

Scoop sandwiches: Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, scooped between a sliced doughnut with a combination of toppings and drizzles. Options include Vanilla Sprinkled, Triple Chocolate, Cookies & Kreme, Vanilla Chip, Chocolatey Caramel Coconut, and Vanilla Fruity Crunch.



Hand-spun milkshakes: Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a mini-Original Glazed Doughnut. Flavors include Vanilla Glazed, Double Chocolate, Salty Caramel, Classic Strawberry, and OREO Cookies & Kreme.

Customized doughnuts: Guests can build their own doughnuts with a combination of five different glazes, 10 toppings and five drizzle flavors. Doughnuts are available in three-packs and half-dozen options.



"This new shop experience honors the heritage of Krispy Kreme while at the same time acknowledging and addressing the rising expectations of our customers," said Andy Skehan, President, North America, Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation. "From our time-tested process of producing the world's most loved doughnuts to our new Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, we're very excited for what the future holds."

Customers will also be able to watch the doughnut-making process.

Video above is from a related story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkentertainmentfooddoughnutskrispy kremeconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen dies in house fire, severe storms cause power outages
Boris Johnson voted next British prime minister
AccuWeather: More thunderstorms before rain tapers off
Woman uses traffic cone to unclog Long Island Expressway
Man randomly slashed across face in Penn Station
New video of man who attempted to shoot Queens mother
Woman found stabbed to death in Brooklyn apartment
Show More
Woman accused of pushing man off Bronx bus
Justice John Paul Stevens to be buried Tuesday
Wrongful death lawsuit filed after beloved NJ principal's death
Cops: 2 men take car for joyride, hit pedestrian and several vehicles
Video shows NYPD officer being doused with water in Harlem
More TOP STORIES News