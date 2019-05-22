Lawsuit claims some New York City Starbucks stores put customers' health at risk

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Starbucks after claims that some locations in New York City are putting customers' health at risk.
The lawsuit claims some Manhattan stores use powerful pesticides that shouldn't be around humans or food.
Photos submitted as part of the lawsuit claim to show No Pest Strips with the chemical DDVP around vents, equipment and food.
Starbucks released the following statement:
"The lawsuits filed by the plaintiffs and their attorneys lack merit and are an attempt to incite public fear for their own financial gain. We go to great length to ensure the safety of our partners and customers, and we are confident they have not been put at risk. Starbucks takes the concerns of its partners very seriously and does not take action or retaliate against partners who express them."
A spokesperson went on to say that experts concluded that employees and customers were not exposed to health risks based on how the strips were used in stores.
