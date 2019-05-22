Lawsuit claims some New York City Starbucks stores put customers' health at risk

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Starbucks after claims that some locations in New York City are putting customers' health at risk.The lawsuit claims some Manhattan stores use powerful pesticides that shouldn't be around humans or food.Photos submitted as part of the lawsuit claim to show No Pest Strips with the chemical DDVP around vents, equipment and food.Starbucks released the following statement:A spokesperson went on to say that experts concluded that employees and customers were not exposed to health risks based on how the strips were used in stores.----------