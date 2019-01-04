FOOD & DRINK

Oregon man who got locked in Burger King bathroom sues over 'meals for life' deal

OREGON --
An Oregon man who was locked in a Burger King restroom is suing the fast food chain for allegedly backing out of a "meals for life" deal offered to him as compensation.

Curtis Brooner was locked in the bathroom for more than an hour at a restaurant in Wood Village last month.

Brooner's attorney Michael Fuller told KATU that his client went to pull the door and it wouldn't open.

Fuller said employees gave Brooner "a fly swatter to 'jimmy' the door open, which actually cut his hand."

Court documents claim employees on the other side laughed at Brooner while he was stuck in the restroom.

The Burger King manager offered Brooner free food for the rest of his life should he come into the restaurant, Fuller said.

He said the restaurant did honor the deal for a few weeks, but then a regional manager reneged the offer.

"It's the principle," Fuller said. "The jury is going to enjoy it. There are funny elements of the case, but there is nothing funny about being locked in a dank bathroom for an hour."

Brooner and his attorney are suing for about $9,000, or the cost of one burger meal a week until he turns 72.

"I think we will reach a fair settlement," Fuller said. "My client was presented with an offer. He accepted it, and a deal was a deal."

Burger King and the franchise owner of the restaurant have not commented on the lawsuit.

