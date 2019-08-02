Neighborhood Eats: 'Papa's Kitchen' in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Maribeth Roa and her brother Miguel Roa named their restaurant, 'Papa's Kitchen' for their father. He's an engineer, with a passion for cooking, and Miguel shares his passion and recipes.Papa's Kitchen first opened in Woodside, but when they outgrew their space last year, they moved to Jackson Heights.The restaurant serves many classics, like Kare Kare, Milk Fish and Chicken Adobo. Some dishes, like the Caldereta are slightly different, and they use goat instead of the more typical beef.Once you've eaten, get ready to sing! Karaoke breaks out spontaneously and goes late into the night.2 cups of goat (cubed)2 tbsp coconut oil1 tsp chopped garlic2 tbsp julienne onion1/4 c green peas1/4 c cubed carrots1 small can tomato sauce1 small can coconut milk2 tbsp chopped cheddar cheese1 tsp chopped cilantro to garnish2 tsp Fish sauce2 tsp soy sauceSalt and pepperFirst., salt and pepper the goat meat and boil in water until tender - about 5-10 minutes. Set aside. In a medium to large saucepan Saute garlic and onion in coconut oil until onion is translucent.Add the boiled goat and tomato sauce.Add peas and carrots and coconut milk.Add fish and soy sauce.Simmer for about 20-25 minutes or until goat is soft.Right before serving, add the cheese. Stir until cheese mixes in.Garnish with cilantro.----------