Neighborhood Eats: 'Papa's Kitchen' in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Maribeth Roa and her brother Miguel Roa named their restaurant, 'Papa's Kitchen' for their father. He's an engineer, with a passion for cooking, and Miguel shares his passion and recipes.

Papa's Kitchen first opened in Woodside, but when they outgrew their space last year, they moved to Jackson Heights.

The restaurant serves many classics, like Kare Kare, Milk Fish and Chicken Adobo. Some dishes, like the Caldereta are slightly different, and they use goat instead of the more typical beef.

Once you've eaten, get ready to sing! Karaoke breaks out spontaneously and goes late into the night.

Caldereta

Ingredients:

2 cups of goat (cubed)
2 tbsp coconut oil
1 tsp chopped garlic
2 tbsp julienne onion
1/4 c green peas

1/4 c cubed carrots
1 small can tomato sauce
1 small can coconut milk
2 tbsp chopped cheddar cheese
1 tsp chopped cilantro to garnish
2 tsp Fish sauce
2 tsp soy sauce

Salt and pepper

For preparation:

First., salt and pepper the goat meat and boil in water until tender - about 5-10 minutes. Set aside. In a medium to large saucepan Saute garlic and onion in coconut oil until onion is translucent.
Add the boiled goat and tomato sauce.
Add peas and carrots and coconut milk.
Add fish and soy sauce.
Simmer for about 20-25 minutes or until goat is soft.
Right before serving, add the cheese. Stir until cheese mixes in.
Garnish with cilantro.

