Food & Drink

Got the travel itch? New Lay's chip flavors take lucky winners around the world

With so many people feeling cooped up due to restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, potato chip maker Lay's has developed four new internationally-inspired flavors to satisfy both food and travel cravings alike.

The limited-edition "Taste of..." series features flavors from three different continents.

There's the Tzatziki flavor, based on the classic yogurt and cucumber sauce from Greece, Lime and Sea Salt, inspired by the beaches of Mexico, Beer and Brats, putting together two of Germany's favorites, and the Thai Basil Chili, based on the sweet and sour dishes of Thailand.

The new flavors won't be sold in stores.

Anyone wishing to taste one of the new flavors will have to reply to one of the company's social media posts and tell them which country you'd like to visit.

A bag from the country they choose will be shipped to the lucky winners.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmexicotravelfoodmexicanchipsthai foodgermany
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Young mother dead amid shootings surge
House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays
Double hurricane whammy could impact the Gulf coast
LIRR passenger threatens conductor with knife
Woman who was allegedly texting sentenced in driving death
Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to 9-year-old twin sisters on LI
Family says USPS lost veteran's remains for 12 days
Show More
COVID Updates: US death toll could reach 200K, NY records new lows
Search for man who robbed pharmacy at knifepoint
Kobe Bryant, daughter mural unveiled at Long Island mall
Thieves steal $5,000 from NYC high school
Diner owner opens indoors, says doing it for family to survive
More TOP STORIES News