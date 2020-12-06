New Sesame Street cereal aims to make breakfast more educational

Sesame Street cereal comes in two varieties: a berry flavor with number-shaped pieces and a cinnamon flavor with letter-shaped pieces.
The back of the box opens up like a book and features games and short stories about Elmo in both English and Spanish.
Each story follows Elmo and his friends as they play and learn on Sesame Street. The stories also prompt questions to help kids stretch their imaginations, engage in counting, recognize shapes and letters, and more.
The cereal is expected to appear on store shelves in January.
