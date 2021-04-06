Food & Drink

Massive food distribution event held in New Jersey helping hundreds in need

Hundreds line up for massive food distribution effort in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massive food distribution event in New Jersey is helping hundreds in need.

Newark has been consistent in trying to make sure no one goes hungry.

"Turnout has been incredible," Chief of Staff Amiri Baraka said. "I mean we see the need is a huge turnout of folks, not only for Newark, but the surrounding areas as well."

The event happened along Elizabeth Avenue where Newark police shut down part of the street. People drove up to receive boxes of food.

This has become an important weekly effort, providing necessities and community.

Food being donated ranged from chicken and corndogs to strawberries and apples.

"We just know how important it is to get it to our residents that may have food insecurities, and during this time it is really hard," said Dawn Haynes, Coordinator of Brick City Peace Collective. "It shows the comradery inside of our city and how important it is for us to look out for one another."
