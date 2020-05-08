Neighborhood Eats: NYC restaurants offering cook-at-home meal kits

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Many New York City restaurants have had to think of new ways to cater to their customers amid the restrictions in place due to the coronavirus.
In addition to pick-up and delivery, restaurants like the Clam in the West Village, Kochi in Hell's Kitchen and Desi Galli in the East Village are now offering cook-at-home meal kits.
The Clam is sticking to offerings from its seasonal seafood menu with lobster roll meal kits prepared by chef Mike Price.
The kits offer home chefs a number of options including both Maine or Connecticut-style lobster rolls.
The Clam has also created it's own mini fish market where customers can purchase raw fish, like boneless, skinless fillets in a marinade or spice rub prepared by chef Price.
At Kochi they're moving away from their usual high-end Korean skewer tasting menu and focusing on meal kits.
Some are large enough to feed a big family, offering several different marinades and are meant to be easy to prepare.
And ease is actually what inspired Priavanda Chouhan to expand her menu at Desi Galli to not just take out and delivery, but to pantry items and meal kits.
The kits cost less than ordering in and she even offers how to videos.
Menu items include a coconut truffle Indian dessert.
