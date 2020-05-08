Food & Drink

Neighborhood Eats: NYC restaurants offering cook-at-home meal kits

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Many New York City restaurants have had to think of new ways to cater to their customers amid the restrictions in place due to the coronavirus.

In addition to pick-up and delivery, restaurants like the Clam in the West Village, Kochi in Hell's Kitchen and Desi Galli in the East Village are now offering cook-at-home meal kits.

The Clam is sticking to offerings from its seasonal seafood menu with lobster roll meal kits prepared by chef Mike Price.

The kits offer home chefs a number of options including both Maine or Connecticut-style lobster rolls.

The Clam has also created it's own mini fish market where customers can purchase raw fish, like boneless, skinless fillets in a marinade or spice rub prepared by chef Price.

At Kochi they're moving away from their usual high-end Korean skewer tasting menu and focusing on meal kits.

Some are large enough to feed a big family, offering several different marinades and are meant to be easy to prepare.

And ease is actually what inspired Priavanda Chouhan to expand her menu at Desi Galli to not just take out and delivery, but to pantry items and meal kits.

The kits cost less than ordering in and she even offers how to videos.

Menu items include a coconut truffle Indian dessert.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmanhattannew york citywest villagehell's kitcheneast villagefoodseafoodrestaurantneighborhood eats
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child with mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19 dies
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NJ patient's valuables disappear while dying of COVID-19
NYC hospital staff surprised with free vacations
Heroin bust of drugs labeled 'coronavirus' in the Bronx
Cuomo warns NY about mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19
Adopted child makes history as next Gerber Baby
Show More
Frontline workers proceed with weddings despite coronavirus pandemic
Summer camps prepare for season amid coronavirus uncertainty
Rate of spread slowing across New Jersey, Murphy says
Local realtor tackles spring cleaning for New Yorkers
Rutgers develops 1st FDA authorized at-home saliva test for COVID
More TOP STORIES News