Salmonella concerns in ground turkey meat made by Plainville Brands trigger public health alert

The USDA has issued a public health alert for more than 200,000 pounds of ground turkey meat over salmonella concerns.

The Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the alert Saturday for the products that were produced by Plainville Brands.

The meat appears in four different types of packages, including two from Wegmans.

It was also sold under the Nature's Promise label at Stop and Shop and as Plainville Farms turkey at several other chains.

It had a "use by/freeze/sell by" date of January, but could still be in people's freezers.

A recall was "not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase."

There have been 28 cases of salmonella linked to the turkey.

