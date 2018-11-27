FOOD & DRINK

Some milk, yogurt sold in Brooklyn, Orange County recalled due to improper pasteurization

Some of the recalled products are pictured above.

SWAN LAKE, New York (WABC) --
Several dairy products sold in Brooklyn and Orange County have been recalled due to improper pasteurization.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said Tuesday that that the products being recalled include Pasteurized Whole Organic Milk, Whole Organic Milk Greek Yogurt and Whole Organic Milk Leben produced by Pelleh Farms Inc.

All of the products were sold under the name Bethel Creamery.

Ball said the Whole Milk was packaged in a 64-fluid ounce, plastic container with dates of: USE BY NOV 29 through USE BY DEC 07 2018. The Greek Yogurt was packaged in 5.3 oz. plastic cups and the Leben was sold in 6 oz. plastic cups. The Greek Yogurt and Leben dates are: USE BY DEC 14 and 15 2018.

Routine inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture found that the products were improperly pasteurized. Proper pasteurization is the process that heats the milk to eliminate bacteria such as listeria and salmonella.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled products.

Anyone with questions about the dairy products can call (845) 583-6059 for more information.

